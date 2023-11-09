1 hour ago - News
Incendiary Brewing opens new taproom in downtown Raleigh
Another well-regarded North Carolina brewery has planted their flag in downtown Raleigh.
Driving the news: Winston-Salem-born Incendiary Brewing opened its new taproom earlier this month at the Bloc[83] development on Morgan Street.
- The five-year-old brewery's taproom in the Glenwood South neighborhood is a little more than 2,000 square feet and is next to the 321 Coffee in the same development.
Why it matters: Some of the state's fastest-growing breweries have targeted the Triangle for expansion in recent years, from Burial and New Anthem in Raleigh and DSSOLVR in Durham.
What we tried: The brewery's Prosody West Coast IPA (delightfully bitter without going overboard) and Undercurrent rice lager (crushable and smooth).
