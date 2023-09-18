Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Asheville's invasion of the Triangle beer scene has taken another big step.

Driving the news: DSSOLVR, a brewery known for its lagers and India pale ales, had a soft opening of its new Durham taproom over the weekend.

It joins Hi-Wire Brewing and Burial as Asheville brewers with outposts in the Triangle.

Location: 630 Rigsbee Ave., Durham

Hours: Monday through Thursday, noon to 10pm