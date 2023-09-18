1 hour ago - News
Asheville brewery DSSOLVR opens in Durham
Asheville's invasion of the Triangle beer scene has taken another big step.
Driving the news: DSSOLVR, a brewery known for its lagers and India pale ales, had a soft opening of its new Durham taproom over the weekend.
- It joins Hi-Wire Brewing and Burial as Asheville brewers with outposts in the Triangle.
Location: 630 Rigsbee Ave., Durham
Hours: Monday through Thursday, noon to 10pm
- Friday and Saturday, 11am-11pm
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.