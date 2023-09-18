1 hour ago - News

Asheville brewery DSSOLVR opens in Durham

Lucille Sherman

DSSOLVR's new taproom in Durham. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Asheville's invasion of the Triangle beer scene has taken another big step.

Driving the news: DSSOLVR, a brewery known for its lagers and India pale ales, had a soft opening of its new Durham taproom over the weekend.

  • It joins Hi-Wire Brewing and Burial as Asheville brewers with outposts in the Triangle.

Location: 630 Rigsbee Ave., Durham

Hours: Monday through Thursday, noon to 10pm

  • Friday and Saturday, 11am-11pm
