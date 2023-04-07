1 hour ago - Food and Drink
New Anthem opens much anticipated Raleigh taproom in Smoky Hollow
The highly-anticipated Raleigh outpost from Wilmington-based New Anthem has opened its doors in downtown's Smoky Hollow development, the brewery said on its Instagram.
Driving the news: The brewery called its opening this week as a "soft launch" for its Raleigh taproom — the brewery's first outside of Wilmington.
Why it matters: New Anthem, known for its hazy IPAs, barrel-aged sours and lagers, is consistently rated one of the best breweries in the state.
- Its opening is one of many coming to Smoky Hollow this spring.
