New Anthem's taproom in the Smoky Hollow development in downtown Raleigh. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The highly-anticipated Raleigh outpost from Wilmington-based New Anthem has opened its doors in downtown's Smoky Hollow development, the brewery said on its Instagram.

Driving the news: The brewery called its opening this week as a "soft launch" for its Raleigh taproom — the brewery's first outside of Wilmington.

Why it matters: New Anthem, known for its hazy IPAs, barrel-aged sours and lagers, is consistently rated one of the best breweries in the state.