Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

There's a chance that winter in the Triangle this year will be wetter than average, per a new NOAA seasonal outlook.

Driving the news: The outlook forecasts central North Carolina to be 40%-50% wetter than average, which could increase our chances of wintry precipitation.

Winter in North Carolina, however, is also expected to be warmer than average, NOAA noted.

The big picture: The combination of a strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean and record-high global ocean temperatures could shape the upcoming winter season in potentially unexpected ways.

Why it matters: Everyone from ski area operators to water managers, public works departments and insurance companies — plus ordinary winter storm lovers (and snow-haters) — heed the outlook for planning guidance.

What they're saying: Jon Gottschalck of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center told reporters this month that during El Niño years the likelihood of heavy snowstorms for the Mid-Atlantic states increases.

"There's hope for snow-lovers," he said, despite the expectation of above average temperatures for the season.

