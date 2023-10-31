El Niño could bring a wetter, warmer winter to Raleigh
There's a chance that winter in the Triangle this year will be wetter than average, per a new NOAA seasonal outlook.
Driving the news: The outlook forecasts central North Carolina to be 40%-50% wetter than average, which could increase our chances of wintry precipitation.
- Winter in North Carolina, however, is also expected to be warmer than average, NOAA noted.
The big picture: The combination of a strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean and record-high global ocean temperatures could shape the upcoming winter season in potentially unexpected ways.
Why it matters: Everyone from ski area operators to water managers, public works departments and insurance companies — plus ordinary winter storm lovers (and snow-haters) — heed the outlook for planning guidance.
What they're saying: Jon Gottschalck of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center told reporters this month that during El Niño years the likelihood of heavy snowstorms for the Mid-Atlantic states increases.
- "There's hope for snow-lovers," he said, despite the expectation of above average temperatures for the season.
