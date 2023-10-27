Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the proposed battery plant, courtesy of Epsilon Advanced Materials

North Carolina has used incentives to land another large-scale battery plant.

Driving the news: Epsilon Advanced Materials, an Indian battery materials maker, said Thursday it plans to build a $650 million plant in Brunswick County, near Wilmington.

To land the deal, state and local governments offered the company $33 million in incentives that will only be paid if Epsilon meets certain hiring and investment goals.

Why it matters: North Carolina, like most states, has been aggressive in trying to lure green energy jobs, which it sees as the jobs of tomorrow.

Details: The Epsilon factory, which would make synthetic graphite used in EV batteries, says it could employ up to 500 people in Brunswick County by 2028.