Indian battery maker picks North Carolina for a 500-job expansion
North Carolina has used incentives to land another large-scale battery plant.
Driving the news: Epsilon Advanced Materials, an Indian battery materials maker, said Thursday it plans to build a $650 million plant in Brunswick County, near Wilmington.
- To land the deal, state and local governments offered the company $33 million in incentives that will only be paid if Epsilon meets certain hiring and investment goals.
Why it matters: North Carolina, like most states, has been aggressive in trying to lure green energy jobs, which it sees as the jobs of tomorrow.
- The state has splashed huge incentives on the industry, including for a Toyota battery plant in Randolph County and VinFast's electric-vehicle factory in Chatham County.
Details: The Epsilon factory, which would make synthetic graphite used in EV batteries, says it could employ up to 500 people in Brunswick County by 2028.
- The average minimum wage at the site is expected to be $52,260 — less than salaries at the Toyota plant.
- Epsilon said it had considered building the plant in Tennessee in addition to North Carolina.
- This is the Indian company's first battery investment in the U.S.
