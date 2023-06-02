The scope of Toyota's under-construction battery plant in Randolph County is growing.

Driving the news: The Japanese automaker said this week it will put another $2.1 billion toward expanding its future facility in Liberty, located south of Greensboro and about an hour and 15 minutes west of Raleigh.

The batteries made in North Carolina will be used in its new large, electric SUV.

Why it matters: The new investment brings Toyota's commitment to the site to nearly $6 billion, making it one of the largest economic development projects in North Carolina history. The battery plant could employ up to 2,100 people.

The state has so far awarded the company more than $400 million in incentives if the company meets hiring and investment goals by 2029.

An additional $225 million in incentives is available if Toyota boosts its hiring plans to 4,500 employees.

Zoom out: The battery production "arms race" is on in the U.S., as auto manufacturers are rising to meet demand as quickly as possible with a billion-dollar rapid buildout of manufacturing facilities across the country.

Toyota's N.C. plant would build lithium-ion batteries for its hybrid and electric vehicles.

Not too far away in Chatham County, another car maker, VinFast, is planning a production facility, though its timelines have been delayed.

Go Deeper: Toyota's unique approach to electrification