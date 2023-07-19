2 hours ago - Business
VinFast to begin construction on North Carolina factory this month
Vietnamese car maker VinFast will break ground on its $4 billion Chatham County factory next week, per a statement from the company Wednesday night.
Driving the news: VinFast will hold a ceremony on July 28 at the Moncure site, where it plans to build electric vehicles for the North American market by 2025.
Why it matters: The manufacturing facility could become one of the largest economic development projects in North Carolina's history, with the potential to hire up to 7,500 employees this decade.
- State and local governments have pledged more than $1.2 billion in incentives for the company if it meets hiring and investment goals.
Yes, but: VinFast faces an uphill battle to compete with Tesla and other automakers rushing EVs to market, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
- VinFast pulled plans to file an initial public offering earlier this year, and instead will go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Black Spade Acquisition Co., Reuters reported.
- It's pushed back its original production timeline from 2024 to 2025.
- And the company recalled the first batch of vehicles it delivered to the U.S. last year over a software error that was deemed a safety risk.
