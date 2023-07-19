VinFast LLC's VF8 electric vehicles bound for shipment at a port in Haiphong, Vietnam, in 2022. Photo: Linh Pham/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vietnamese car maker VinFast will break ground on its $4 billion Chatham County factory next week, per a statement from the company Wednesday night.

Driving the news: VinFast will hold a ceremony on July 28 at the Moncure site, where it plans to build electric vehicles for the North American market by 2025.

Why it matters: The manufacturing facility could become one of the largest economic development projects in North Carolina's history, with the potential to hire up to 7,500 employees this decade.

State and local governments have pledged more than $1.2 billion in incentives for the company if it meets hiring and investment goals.

Yes, but: VinFast faces an uphill battle to compete with Tesla and other automakers rushing EVs to market, Axios' Joann Muller reports.