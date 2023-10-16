Share on email (opens in new window)

A new Louisiana-inspired restaurant and bar is now open at Durham's American Tobacco Campus.

Driving the news: Seraphine — located in the former Tyler's Taproom space — is run by brothers Brad and Graham Weddington, who are managing partners at the upscale Durham restaurant NanaSteak.

Details: The restaurant features an outdoor patio in the American Tobacco Campus' common area as well as a large bar with an extensive cocktail list.

The menu features cajun staples like gumbo, boudin sausage, crawfish and beignets.

Zoom in: Seraphine is the latest installment in the American Tobacco Campus' revitalization as a dining destination.