Louisiana-inspired Seraphine adds an outdoor eating spot to the American Tobacco Campus

Zachery Eanes

Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

A new Louisiana-inspired restaurant and bar is now open at Durham's American Tobacco Campus.

Driving the news: Seraphine — located in the former Tyler's Taproom space — is run by brothers Brad and Graham Weddington, who are managing partners at the upscale Durham restaurant NanaSteak.

Details: The restaurant features an outdoor patio in the American Tobacco Campus' common area as well as a large bar with an extensive cocktail list.

  • The menu features cajun staples like gumbo, boudin sausage, crawfish and beignets.

Zoom in: Seraphine is the latest installment in the American Tobacco Campus' revitalization as a dining destination.

