With DPAC's season of shows and plays heating up this spring, there's a new bar catering to those milling about Durham's American Tobacco District.

Driving the news: The Waiting Room, which opened earlier this year at 300 Blackwell St., is hoping to become one of downtown's go-to places to kill time before a show or reservation — or as a gathering place at the end of the night.

Details: Tucked into the basement of the Apartments at American Tobacco building, the Waiting Room — opened by the group behind The Nomad in Hillsborough — is an intimate space, with a long bar and tables along the wall.

The cocktail menu is playful, with mixologists experimenting regularly with different concoctions. And there is a small snack menu to pair as well.

Zoom in: The Waiting Room is one of several new restaurants to open in the American Tobacco Campus this year, including the Chinese restaurant Five Star and Zweli's Ekhaya, a southern African tapas restaurant.