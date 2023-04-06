The Durham indie rock band The Mountain Goats will play two hometown shows this month. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images

Here are some of the best shows happening in the Triangle this month:

🎸 April 14: Mount Joy plays the Red Hat Amphitheater.

👯 April 14: Aly & AJ, the one-time Disney stars turned singers, The Ritz.

🥁 April 15: Indie rock legends Built to Spill, Cat's Cradle.

🎸 April 16: Former Durham resident Jamie Stewart returns to town with his band Xiu Xiu, Motoroco.

📕 April 17: Michelle Zauner, of Japanese Breakfast, talks about her memoir "Crying in H Mart" at Cat's Cradle.

🎤 April 20: Comedian David Spade, DPAC.

👺 April 21: Lil Wayne returns to Raleigh after his surprise appearance at Dreamville, The Ritz.

🇲🇽 April 21: Norteño stars Los Dos Carnales, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.

🤠 April 22: The Wailin' Jennys, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.

🐐 April 22-23: Durham alt rockers The Mountain Goats, Cat's Cradle.

🎸 April 25: Fruit Bats, Cat's Cradle.

🤠 April 27: Country star Travis Tritt, DPAC.