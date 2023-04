40 mins ago - Things to Do

The Durham indie rock band The Mountain Goats will play two hometown shows this month. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images

Here are some of the best shows happening in the Triangle this month:

๐ŸŽธ April 14: Mount Joy plays the Red Hat Amphitheater.

๐Ÿ‘ฏ April 14: Aly & AJ, the one-time Disney stars turned singers, The Ritz.

๐Ÿฅ April 15: Indie rock legends Built to Spill, Cat's Cradle.

๐ŸŽธ April 16: Former Durham resident Jamie Stewart returns to town with his band Xiu Xiu, Motoroco.

๐Ÿ“• April 17: Michelle Zauner, of Japanese Breakfast, talks about her memoir "Crying in H Mart" at Cat's Cradle.

๐ŸŽค April 20: Comedian David Spade, DPAC.

๐Ÿ‘บ April 21: Lil Wayne returns to Raleigh after his surprise appearance at Dreamville, The Ritz.

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ April 21: Norteรฑo stars Los Dos Carnales, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.

๐Ÿค April 22: The Wailin' Jennys, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.

๐Ÿ April 22-23: Durham alt rockers The Mountain Goats, Cat's Cradle.

๐ŸŽธ April 25: Fruit Bats, Cat's Cradle.

๐Ÿค April 27: Country star Travis Tritt, DPAC.