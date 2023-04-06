April concert calendar
Here are some of the best shows happening in the Triangle this month:
🎸 April 14: Mount Joy plays the Red Hat Amphitheater.
👯 April 14: Aly & AJ, the one-time Disney stars turned singers, The Ritz.
🥁 April 15: Indie rock legends Built to Spill, Cat's Cradle.
🎸 April 16: Former Durham resident Jamie Stewart returns to town with his band Xiu Xiu, Motoroco.
📕 April 17: Michelle Zauner, of Japanese Breakfast, talks about her memoir "Crying in H Mart" at Cat's Cradle.
🎤 April 20: Comedian David Spade, DPAC.
👺 April 21: Lil Wayne returns to Raleigh after his surprise appearance at Dreamville, The Ritz.
🇲🇽 April 21: Norteño stars Los Dos Carnales, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.
🤠 April 22: The Wailin' Jennys, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.
🐐 April 22-23: Durham alt rockers The Mountain Goats, Cat's Cradle.
🎸 April 25: Fruit Bats, Cat's Cradle.
🤠 April 27: Country star Travis Tritt, DPAC.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.