Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

While North Carolina's population has surged, the state's fertility rates have moved in the opposite direction.

Why it matters: A falling fertility rate will have a strong influence on the shape of North Carolina's demographics and economy in the coming decades.

The state's total fertility rate is now below replacement level — meaning that without new people moving here, the state's population would decline over the long term, Nathan T. Dollar, director of Carolina Demography at UNC-Chapel Hill, told Axios.

By the numbers: Since 2007, the number of births per 1,000 residents has fallen from 14.4 births to 11.4 births.

That is a 20.9% decline overall — and it mirrors both a national trend as well as a global one.

State of play: Dollar said that falling birth rates are making North Carolina an older state, with the median age of 38.9 years the highest it's ever been.

Without an influx of new residents to the state from other places, Dollar said, North Carolina's labor force is likely to shrink in the coming decades.

That could mean that there will be fewer health care workers, for example, to care for an aging population.

Yes, but: The birth rate in North Carolina has rebounded from a pandemic low — a factor that Dollar attributes to a strong in-migration of women in their prime childbearing years.

However, it's unlikely that the increase in births will continue, he said.

What they're saying: "It remains to be seen, but I don't think that we're in the middle of a baby boom or anything like that, and fertility rates are gonna skyrocket and continue to increase," Dollar said. "I don't foresee that happening."