Isaac's Bagels, a Durham favorite, gets a permanent spot

Zachery Eanes

The line at Isaac's Bagels in Durham. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Kerber

After earning a cult following as a pop-up at the Durham Farmers Market, Isaac's Bagels has opened its first permanent location in Durham.

Driving the news: The three-year-old bagel maker's store at 1003 W. Chapel Hill St. started serving fresh-made bagels as well as sandwiches, coffee and desserts last week.

Details: Started by Isaac Henrion in the pandemic, Isaac's serves classic New York-style bagels, with varieties like sesame, poppy, onion, everything and salt and pepper.

  • Its cream cheeses have a more adventurous spin, with flavors like Sichuan chili, fig honey and burnt jalapeño available.

Zoom out: The Triangle, a land of biscuits and other Southern breakfast staples, has warmed up to bagels in recent years, with makers from Raleigh's Benchwarmers to Chapel Hill's Brandweins winning acclaim.

Hours: Thursday-Friday, 8am to noon

  • Saturday, 9am-1pm
  • Sunday, 8am-noon
  • Closed Monday through Wednesday
