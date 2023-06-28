2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Benchwarmer Bagels gets national recognition
Many people will tell you a bagel made outside the confines of New York City isn't worth the salt it's made with.
- But over the past decade a wave of new bakeries has challenged that notion.
Driving the news: Bon Appetit has released a list of the best bagels in the country (outside of the Big Apple) — and Raleigh's own Benchwarmers Bagels, which has garnered a loyal following for the bagels it sells at Transfer Co. Food Hall, is on it.
- The magazine praised Benchwarmers for boiling its raw bagels in a honey-water bath before blazing them in a wood-fired oven that produces "a nuanced, complex product, with a slightly smoky crust, tender, airy crumb, and a bright wheaty flavor."
Our thought bubble: We're not surprised at all — and likely, neither are you, given how fast the bagels sell out every day.
- Lucille's order: Salt bagel with pimento and scrambled egg, plus a dirty chai.
- Zachery's order: A No. 6 (fried bologna, mustard, cheese and egg) on a salt bagel.
Pro tip: Benchwarmers' pizza gives their bagels a run for their money.
