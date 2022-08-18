Where to find the Triangle's best bagels
Call us biased, but the Triangle has some dang good bagels. Even New Yorkers say so.
1. Benchwarmers Bagels: Located in Raleigh's Transfer Food Hall, Benchwarmers is worth waiting in the long weekend line for. Their bagels are baked in a wood-fired oven and are reliably delicious.
- Lucille's order: Salt bagel with pimento and scrambled egg, plus a dirty chai.
- Zachery's order: A No. 6 (fried bologna, mustard, cheese and egg) on a salt bagel.
❗Controversial opinion alert: Don't sleep on Benchwarmers pizza nights. Lucille thinks it's the best pizza in town.
2. Everything Bagels: Nestled in Durham's Food Hall, Everything Bagels has some of the most creative bagels and unlikely flavor combinations around.
- Lucille's order: Pretzel bagel with egg and cheese (and an iced vanilla latte from Liturgy, while you're there.)
- Zachery's order: Purple sweet potato or spicy fig bagel with miso blueberry cream cheese.
3. Brandwein's Bagels: Chapel Hill's classic take on a New York bagel. Made from locally sourced ingredients, like many of the local bagel shops in the Triangle.
- Zachery's order: The egg and cheese on a poppy seed or onion bagel.
4. Big Dom's: Hand-rolled bagels in Cary. Plus, to Zach’s great excitement, they have B’donuts.
- Lucille's order: Asiago bagel with scallion cream cheese.
