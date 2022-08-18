Where to find the Triangle's best bagels

Call us biased, but the Triangle has some dang good bagels. Even New Yorkers say so.

1. Benchwarmers Bagels: Located in Raleigh's Transfer Food Hall, Benchwarmers is worth waiting in the long weekend line for. Their bagels are baked in a wood-fired oven and are reliably delicious.

Lucille's order: Salt bagel with pimento and scrambled egg, plus a dirty chai.

Zachery's order: A No. 6 (fried bologna, mustard, cheese and egg) on a salt bagel.

❗Controversial opinion alert: Don't sleep on Benchwarmers pizza nights. Lucille thinks it's the best pizza in town.

2. Everything Bagels: Nestled in Durham's Food Hall, Everything Bagels has some of the most creative bagels and unlikely flavor combinations around.

Lucille's order: Pretzel bagel with egg and cheese (and an iced vanilla latte from Liturgy, while you're there.)

Zachery's order: Purple sweet potato or spicy fig bagel with miso blueberry cream cheese.

3. Brandwein's Bagels: Chapel Hill's classic take on a New York bagel. Made from locally sourced ingredients, like many of the local bagel shops in the Triangle.

Zachery's order: The egg and cheese on a poppy seed or onion bagel.

4. Big Dom's: Hand-rolled bagels in Cary. Plus, to Zach’s great excitement, they have B’donuts.