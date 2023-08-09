Raleigh's hottest neighborhoods

Data: Climate Central; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Nearly a quarter of Raleigh residents live in neighborhoods where summer temperatures climb much higher than the city's average due to what's called the urban heat island effect.

Why it matters: Heat islands — wherein heat is trapped by heat-absorbing surfaces and structures — can make cities less livable and increase the risk of heat-related health complications, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

They can also amplify the effects of already-dangerous heat waves.

Driving the news: Around 200,000 people in the Raleigh metro area live in census tracts where temperatures increase more than 8 degrees because of the heat island effect, according to a new study from the nonprofit climate science research organization Climate Central.

Between the lines: Low-income neighborhoods tend to be more vulnerable to heat islands, making this a key climate equity issue — especially as local cities have a history of planting more shade-giving trees in richer neighborhoods.

Heat islands can also lead to increased energy usage and costs as residents keep cool with air conditioning.

State of play: In the Raleigh metro — data was not available for Durham — census tracts in the downtown core were hotter than most tracts along the city's outer edges.

Of the 10 hottest census tracts, seven were inside of Raleigh's beltline, its most urban area.

A census tract in Research Triangle Park, around Page Road and home to many suburban office parks, also experienced a high urban heat island effect.

Of note: Two of the hottest census tracts actually contained parts of Falls Lake.

That's because water has a low albedo, meaning it absorbs more sunlight rather than reflecting it, Jen Brady, a senior data analyst at Climate Central, said in an email.

"Albedo is a large contributor to heat and is highly weighted in the equation we used to estimate temperatures," she said.

Zoom out: 41 million Americans live in urban areas where heat islands raise local temperatures by 8 degrees or more, per Climate Central's analysis of 44 U.S. cities.

Raleigh's urban heat island effect was relatively less than many other metro areas — ranking 42 out of 44.

What's next: Cities across the country are increasingly experimenting with new ways to reduce heat islands, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

One popular innovation: special paint designed to reflect the sun's heat back into the atmosphere, rather than absorb it.

Some large cities are adding a role called a "chief heat officer" to coordinate citywide responses to heat waves.

But simply planting more trees can have the biggest impact.