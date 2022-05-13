Data: Climate Central/RCC-Acis.org/NCEI; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The Raleigh-Durham area is nearly 4 degrees warmer now than it was in 1970, according to climate change research organization Climate Central.

That's a much larger jump than the rest of the state or country.

What's happening: Parking lot and road construction in the area have contributed to the loss of tree canopy which have created urban heat islands.

That can lead to higher temperatures across cities and higher pollution levels, which the Environmental Protection Agency says contributes to more heat-related deaths and illnesses.

Between the lines: Heat isn't distributed evenly across Triangle neighborhoods.

Wealthier areas, which typically have more trees, are often several degrees cooler than lower-income neighborhoods, per a study from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association.

The study found that in Raleigh there is a maximum temperature difference of 9.6 degrees between some areas, and in Durham the difference is 10.4 degrees, according to WUNC.

Of note: In 2020, the Durham City Council acknowledged its history of planting more trees in right-of-ways of white neighborhoods than its Black-majority ones, Indy Week reported. In response, the council passed a plan to plant more trees across the city.

What they're saying: "There's a clear temperature difference between these areas today that are tied to decisions made in the past," Myleigh Neill, of the North Carolina State Climate Office, told WRAL earlier this year.