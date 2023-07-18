1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The entrance to Nikos at Brightleaf Square in Durham. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Prolific restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias is ready to open his fifth new Triangle restaurant in just a little more than a year's time.

Driving the news: Nikos, a Greek restaurant, will open in Durham's Brightleaf Square on Wednesday.

  • It is the first of what will be several openings in the redeveloped Brightleaf Square, with Zweli's Kitchen, Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar also coming.

Details: Nikos is a return to Brightleaf for Bakatsias, who formerly operated Taverna Niko there.

  • Its menu will focus on small, shareable meze plates and dishes like fatoosh salad, soutzokakia-braised lamb meatballs, whole branzino fish and desserts like saffron rice pudding.
  • The restaurant will have 70 seats, an outdoor patio and plans to offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Catch-up quick: Giorgios Group has 15 restaurants in locations across eastern North Carolina.

