The entrance to Nikos at Brightleaf Square in Durham. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Prolific restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias is ready to open his fifth new Triangle restaurant in just a little more than a year's time.

Driving the news: Nikos, a Greek restaurant, will open in Durham's Brightleaf Square on Wednesday.

It is the first of what will be several openings in the redeveloped Brightleaf Square, with Zweli's Kitchen, Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar also coming.

Details: Nikos is a return to Brightleaf for Bakatsias, who formerly operated Taverna Niko there.

Its menu will focus on small, shareable meze plates and dishes like fatoosh salad, soutzokakia-braised lamb meatballs, whole branzino fish and desserts like saffron rice pudding.

The restaurant will have 70 seats, an outdoor patio and plans to offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Catch-up quick: Giorgios Group has 15 restaurants in locations across eastern North Carolina.