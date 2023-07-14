PNC Arena is considering significant upgrades to the 24-year-old stadium
Everyone agrees PNC Arena — home to the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State's men's basketball team — needs a facelift.
- But what renovations the 24-year-old arena ends up getting still remain to be seen.
Driving the news: A 117-page presentation on upgrading the arena was given to the Centennial Authority, its managing board, on Friday, WRAL reported.
- In it were more than 70 recommended projects that the Centennial Authority will eventually have to choose between, depending on how much money the arena.
What it matters: PNC is Raleigh's largest indoor arena, not only hosting the city's only major professional team but also dozens of high-profile concerts per year.
- But it is beginning to show its age and lacks any significant restaurant or entertainment developments around it.
- The NHL and the Canes owner Tom Dundon have pressured the Centennial Authority to improve the stadium in recent years.
Among the many upgrades suggested by the report:
- Upper-level bars that had a view of the court or rink.
- A sports book.
- Upgraded suites
- And an expanded entrance on the south end of the arena.
State of play: Improvements have been in consideration for nearly a decade but were slowed down by the pandemic.
- The upgrades could cost more than $225 million per the consultant that worked on the presentation, the News & Observer reported.
Between the lines: Funding could be an issue. The project is asking for a slice of Raleigh and Wake County's interlocal fund, a pool of hotel tax dollars that can be used on projects that bring more visitors to the area.
- But several other large initiatives are vying for money, including the Raleigh Convention Center, which is planning an ambitious upgrade.
- There's no timeline set for a vote on the funds.
