2 hours ago - Sports

PNC Arena is considering significant upgrades to the 24-year-old stadium

Zachery Eanes

Fans gather outside of PNC Arena before a Carolina Hurricanes playoff game. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Everyone agrees PNC Arena — home to the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State's men's basketball team — needs a facelift.

  • But what renovations the 24-year-old arena ends up getting still remain to be seen.

Driving the news: A 117-page presentation on upgrading the arena was given to the Centennial Authority, its managing board, on Friday, WRAL reported.

  • In it were more than 70 recommended projects that the Centennial Authority will eventually have to choose between, depending on how much money the arena.

What it matters: PNC is Raleigh's largest indoor arena, not only hosting the city's only major professional team but also dozens of high-profile concerts per year.

  • But it is beginning to show its age and lacks any significant restaurant or entertainment developments around it.
  • The NHL and the Canes owner Tom Dundon have pressured the Centennial Authority to improve the stadium in recent years.

Among the many upgrades suggested by the report:

  • Upper-level bars that had a view of the court or rink.
  • A sports book.
  • Upgraded suites
  • And an expanded entrance on the south end of the arena.

State of play: Improvements have been in consideration for nearly a decade but were slowed down by the pandemic.

Between the lines: Funding could be an issue. The project is asking for a slice of Raleigh and Wake County's interlocal fund, a pool of hotel tax dollars that can be used on projects that bring more visitors to the area.

