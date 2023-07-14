PNC Arena is considering significant upgrades to the 24-year-old stadium

Everyone agrees PNC Arena — home to the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State's men's basketball team — needs a facelift.

But what renovations the 24-year-old arena ends up getting still remain to be seen.

Driving the news: A 117-page presentation on upgrading the arena was given to the Centennial Authority, its managing board, on Friday, WRAL reported.

In it were more than 70 recommended projects that the Centennial Authority will eventually have to choose between, depending on how much money the arena.

What it matters: PNC is Raleigh's largest indoor arena, not only hosting the city's only major professional team but also dozens of high-profile concerts per year.

But it is beginning to show its age and lacks any significant restaurant or entertainment developments around it.

The NHL and the Canes owner Tom Dundon have pressured the Centennial Authority to improve the stadium in recent years.

Among the many upgrades suggested by the report:

Upper-level bars that had a view of the court or rink.

A sports book.

Upgraded suites

And an expanded entrance on the south end of the arena.

State of play: Improvements have been in consideration for nearly a decade but were slowed down by the pandemic.

The upgrades could cost more than $225 million per the consultant that worked on the presentation, the News & Observer reported.

Between the lines: Funding could be an issue. The project is asking for a slice of Raleigh and Wake County's interlocal fund, a pool of hotel tax dollars that can be used on projects that bring more visitors to the area.