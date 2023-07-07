Data: Axios Research; Map: Axios Visuals

While downtown districts like the Warehouse District and Glenwood South often attract the most headlines for new construction, downtown Raleigh's southern edge is booming with interest from developers.

State of play: Developers have spent the past few years buying up large chunks of land in the area as the city continues to experience rapid growth and also invests heavily in nearby amenities, like Dorothea Dix Park.

Why it matters: When complete, those projects will expand the scale of downtown Raleigh, bringing thousands of new residents to its southern edges and potentially beyond.

That has raised concerns that intense development could lead to displacement and prompted the city to adopt a plan to promote affordable housing and programs to help neighbors stay in their homes.

What we're watching: These eight developments stand to have a large influence on the future of the area.

Of note: The projects are listed in no particular order; this is not a ranking. Nor is this list exhaustive.

The Weld

In June, the developers behind The Weld — a pair of 20-story residential towers on the edge of Dix Park — secured financing that will allow them to begin construction on the $700 million residential project.

The plans from SLI Capital, led by Bryan Kane, and Mack Real Estate Group could eventually add 1,200 apartment units next to Dix Park.

Where: 1205 Lake Wheeler Road

Timeline: The first tower is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and have 675 apartments.

A construction timeline for the second tower is not yet known.

A rendering of the Weld's two towers. Photo: SLI Capital

Park City South

Construction is well underway on Kane Realty's Park City South, an ambitious mixed-use development that will sit near the entrance of Dix Park.

Built with connections onto the Rocky Branch Greenway, Park City South will add hundreds of apartments as well as retail and residential space in the coming years.

Where: 927 S. Saunders St.

Timeline: The first phase of Park City South could be completed early next year and add 335 apartments, according to Kane Realty.

The second phase, a 20-story tower with 375 apartments, could be completed in 2025.

A timeline for the third phase, expected to include offices, is unknown.

A rendering of Park City South's proposed connection to Rocky Branch Greenway. Photo: Kane Realty

Mira Kindley Street

Several buildings could be built in the coming years around Kindley Street, a small road west of the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

State of play: A 7-story apartment building called Mira is under construction and will add nearly 300 apartments and a new location for the Exploris School is expected to be built at 120 Kindley St.

But local architect Robert Ferris appears to have plans for much more on the street.

In January, he asked the city to allow up to 40 stories of construction at 130 Kindley St., as part of a plan to build a mixed-use towers on the properties, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

Where: 120-130 Kindley St.

Timeline: The Mira apartment building could be completed by next year. The rest of the project's timeline remains unknown and the rezoning request has yet to be voted on.

A rendering of the 7-story Mira apartment building. Photo: Origin Investments

Capital Square

Real estate firm Capital Square broke ground last year on a new apartment building that straddles the edge of downtown's Warehouse District.

When completed, the 20-story building will add nearly 300 apartments overlooking Red Hat Amphitheater.

Where: 320 W. South St.

Timeline: The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2024.

A rendering of Capital Square's apartment tower at 320 W. South St. Photo: Capital Square

Salisbury Square

The former N.C. Association of Educators building has been torn down, and in its place could rise two mixed-use towers.

Dominion Realty bought the property on Salisbury Street next to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts last year and plans to add more than 600 apartments and offices on the property.

Dogwood State Bank plans to put its headquarters in the first tower completed.

Where: 700 S. Salisbury St.

Timeline: Site preparation work is currently being done on the first phase of Salisbury Square, but the construction timeline is unknown.

Salisbury Square in downtown Raleigh will include two 20-story towers. Photo: Courtesy of DRP.

Shaw University

It's not a matter of if but when land owned by Shaw University is transformed into high-rises.

Shaw, the oldest historically Black college in the South, won a rezoning last month from the city to build up to 30 stories on part of its campus.

The university wants to work with developers to redevelop the land in hopes of shoring up its own precarious finances. But that push has been met with opposition from some of the school's alumni base.

Where: 118 E. South St.

Timeline: It's unclear how fast the land could be developed, as the university still needs to find partners to lease the land.

The intrigue: The success of Shaw's development could determine the financial future of one of the city's oldest institutions that is the center of a prominent Black neighborhood.

Downtown South

Downtown South is one of Raleigh's most ambitious projects, potentially adding multiple office and residential towers on the east side of South Saunders Street near Interstate 40.

The project was spearheaded by Kane and N.C. Courage owner Steve Malik, who originally envisioned the area as home to a soccer stadium.

What to expect: The first phases of construction are expected to include a 21-story apartment building, a 27-story office tower and a 70,000-square-foot music venue operated by AEG Presents.

Where: 1721 S. Saunders St.

Timeline: Kane Realty has previously said construction could start sometime this year, but a completion date is unknown.

The intrigue: It still remains to be seen what the ultimate scale of Downtown South will be, especially as the Triangle's pro sports prospects seem to wane.

Downtown South is expected to get a new music venue for Raleigh. Photo: Kane Realty

Convention Center Expansion

Raleigh city officials want to massively expand its convention center to better compete with its peer cities for events.

The city's plans would significantly change the southern entrance to downtown, moving Red Hat Amphitheater a block south and building a second convention center building where it currently stands.

Where: 500 S. McDowell St.

Timeline: The $425 million project is reliant on receiving money from the interlocal fund, whose distributions will be determined by the Raleigh City Council and Wake County Board of Commissioners.

A vote by the two bodies has yet to be scheduled, a spokesperson for Wake County said.