Raleigh Convention Center would move Red Hat Amphitheater to grow
Raleigh city officials want to move Red Hat Amphitheater a block south and build a second convention center building where it currently stands.
Driving the news: Kerry Painter, the executive director of the Raleigh Convention Center, presented a $425 million vision to double the convention center in size to the Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
- Red Hat was always meant to be a temporary space in downtown, but due to its success over the past decade, city officials want to find a way to keep it.
Why it matters: Raleigh frequently loses events to peer cities — like Charlotte, Nashville and Austin — with larger convention centers, Painter told the commissioners.
- Plus: A lack of hotel rooms near the convention center is also a pain point, she added.
The city is currently in negotiations with developers over building a 400-plus room hotel on a parking lot in front of Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts to aid an expanded convention center.
What we're watching: Wake County and the city of Raleigh have looming decisions to make about the future of two of its largest tourist magnets: PNC Arena and the Raleigh Convention Center.
- Both need significant upgrades to stay competitive and both will by vying for the limited funds that come from the interlocal fund — a pool of money collected from hospitality taxes that must be put toward tourism-related projects.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.