A music venue with a capacity for 3,500 people is coming to the Downtown South development project, its developer, Kane Realty, said on Wednesday.

What's happening: Kane said the venue will be operated by AEG Presents, one of the largest events companies in the country responsible for booking acts like Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.

Details: Construction of the 70,000-square-foot venue — complete with a rooftop lounge — is scheduled to begin next year and be completed sometime in 2024.

It will also be available for private events.

Background: Downtown South is one of Raleigh's most ambitious projects. It will add multiple office and residential towers on the east side of South Saunders Street near Interstate 40.

The project was spearheaded by Kane and N.C. Courage owner Steve Malik, who originally envisioned the area as home to a soccer stadium.

A spokesperson for Kane said the music venue does not have any impact on the stadium's future, which remains unclear.

Between the lines: The music venue could become an important host for concerts in the near future.