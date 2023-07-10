Built-to-rent housing is surging in North Carolina

Data: National Rental Home Council, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The brutal housing market is driving more and more Americans to opt out of buying.

That's especially apparent in North Carolina, where more built-to-rent homes are popping up than double the national average.

Why it matters: Built-to-rent housing offers a new, single-family home with property management perks, and without the need for a down payment or long-term commitment, Axios' Felix Salmon reports.

Driving the news: More than 1,000 built-to-rent homes are planned or under construction per million North Carolina residents, per the National Rental Home Council.

Nationwide, the average is 345.

What's happening: These houses are in growing demand among would-be buyers who can't afford — or find — a single-family home, and those opting not to buy for lifestyle reasons, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.

Driving the news: National construction of new built-to-rent homes hit a record high last year, with more than 14,500 houses completed and three times as many under construction, per RentCafe.

Zoom in: Built-to-rent neighborhoods have sprouted across North Raleigh and the suburbs in recent years, as the Triangle's rapid population growth makes it attractive to investors.

In just the past month, two large national builders with multiple communities in the Triangle each submitted plans to build hundreds of built-to-rent homes in north Raleigh and Wake Forest, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

Between the lines: The surge comes as a shortage in new construction has placed a strain on the Triangle's housing market, driving up prices and rents.

Raleigh alone has a shortage of around 17,000 housing units, according to one study.

Be smart: Single-family rentals are nothing new. Like multi-family housing, the market has developed over many decades, per commercial real estate company CBRE.

The bottom line: Building more single-family rentals isn't going to solve the housing crisis, but it could ease the supply crunch.