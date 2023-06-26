Study: Raleigh's housing deficit nears 17,000 units
The Raleigh metro needs upwards of 17,000 more homes, according to new research from Zillow examining the nation's housing market between 2015 and 2021.
What's happening: Zillow's study determined housing deficits by comparing the number of vacant housing units with the number of families that lived in a home they neither owned nor rented for themselves.
- The majority of these households are single, lower-income adults, that are living with other families to be able to afford rent, Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, told Axios.
Why it matters: Raleigh's surging population has led to a significant housing shortage, driving up home prices and rents. And that growth isn't slowing down.
Of note: Numbers for the Durham metro area were not available.
Zoom out: Housing deficits were largest in the nation's biggest cities, like New York, San Francisco and Boston — all popular points of departure for Triangle newcomers.
What's next: Some help could be on the way, as the Triangle sees record amounts of apartment construction and a steady growth of new homes in the suburbs.
- A lack of homes in the Triangle's largest cities has led municipalities to debate changing zoning laws in an effort to encourage more density in traditionally single-family neighborhoods.
Go deeper: The Triangle's growing debate around neighborhood zoning
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.