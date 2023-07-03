A federal judge ruled Friday that all but one measure included in the new abortion law could go into effect beginning July 1.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles temporarily blocked a measure that requires abortion providers to document the "location of the pregnancy" in the body before performing the procedure.

Context: That measure, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic argued in a lawsuit against the state, makes it unclear whether providers are allowed to provide a medication abortion if it's too soon to tell whether or not the patient has an intrauterine pregnancy.

Between the lines: State lawmakers passed legislation last week fixing numerous other provisions Planned Parenthood named in the lawsuit, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed those changes into law less than a day before Eagles' ruling.

One of those fixes clarifies that medication abortions are allowed in most cases through 12 weeks.

Eagles blocked that measure from taking effect for 14 days as the lawsuit proceeds through normal legal channels, WRAL reported.

What they're saying: "The rushed abortion ban was so poorly written that it is causing real uncertainty for doctors and other health care providers," Cooper wrote in a statement.

"This bill is important to clarify the rules and provide some certainty, however we will continue fighting on all fronts the Republican assault on women’s reproductive freedom."

Zoom out: The rest of the abortion law now in effect includes numerous measures that will also impact North Carolinians not seeking abortions: