How to pick the right e-bike with Raleigh's new rebate
Buying an e-bike in Raleigh just got a little cheaper.
What's happening: The City council authorized a pilot program this week that will offer a minimum $500 rebate for e-bike purchases.
- Vouchers could be as high as $1,500, depending on your income level.
What's next: A lot. Raleigh city council member Jonathan Melton tells Axios the city will spend the coming months developing an application system and identifying local third-party vendors to administer the vouchers.
Details: E-bikes come in different shapes and sizes, and how you use them will determine the type to buy, Axios' John Frank reports. The main categories are commuter, cruiser, road and mountain.
- Class 1 is the most common and usually the best option. You need to start pedaling to get it started and it doesn't have a throttle. Top speed is 20mph.
- Class 2 is the same but includes a throttle, which retailers warn can malfunction and get stuck in the open position.
- Class 3 is akin to a moped that goes up to 28 mph and it's probably more than you need.
Here are four things to keep in mind:
- It's all about the battery. It's the largest cost, and not all are made the same. Look for a certified option, like a Bosch or Shimano. Lower cost batteries typically aren't as tested, won't last as long and could prove dangerous.
- Removable batteries are a plus for safety and theft concerns.
- Of note: Brakes also can differ, and hydraulic disc brakes are better.
- Where's the motor? The bikes are either hub-drive motors on the back tire or mid-drive at the center where the pedals are located. Both have benefits and downsides.
- Hub motors ride differently — a feeling like you're being pushed — but are more durable and affordable.
- Mid-drive motors center the bulk of the weight in the middle, making them easier to handle, but they are more expensive and require more upkeep.
- Display controls. Not all bikes have them, but they are helpful. The best is an intuitive display on the handlebars that shows speed level and battery life.
- Fit and feel. E-bikes can ride like mountain bikes with aggressive poses or beach cruisers that sit you upright. The frames also differ, so you can get a standard or a step-through, and the seats tend to be larger for comfort.
- Be sure to test-ride every option.
