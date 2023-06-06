2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Eastcut Sandwich Bar opens new location at Raleigh Iron Works
One of Durham's favorite food haunts quietly opened a new location in Raleigh over the weekend.
Driving the news: Eastcut Sandwich Bar began serving food at Raleigh Iron Works at 1101 E. Whitaker Mill Road last Friday, co-founder Brad Bankos told Axios.
- It's the restaurant's second store after operating on Durham's Old Chapel Hill Road for the past five years.
Why it matters: Eastcut is one of the first tenants to open at the highly anticipated Iron Works development.
- Raleigh's Grubb Ventures and Atlanta-based Jamestown are spending $150 million on the first phase of Iron Works, which will include more than 200 apartments as well as office and retail space near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and East Whitaker Mill Road.
- Other tenants lined up include: Brodeto by chef Scott Crawford; Jaguar Bolera, a bar and entertainment venue; Ponysaurus Brewing and Andia's Ice Cream.
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-8pm, and Sunday, 11am-3pm.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.