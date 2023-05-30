Share on email (opens in new window)

The local beer scene has been dominated in recent months by out-of-town breweries setting up shop — from Wilmington's New Anthem in Raleigh to Asheville's DSSOLVR in Durham.

Yes, but: One of the most exciting entrants to the area is homegrown.

Driving the news: Edit Beer Co., which opened its doors in North Raleigh late last year, has established an impressive rotation of beers.

Its owners are Angela and Brian Johnson, formerly of the Hop Yard, and the head brewer is Jack DeHarpport, who was previously with R&D Brewing.

The intrigue: Edit doesn't plan to offer a flagship beer, like most breweries. Instead, expect a steady rotation of brews and styles.

Zach's take : Right now the standouts include the West Coast IPA Past, Present, Future (a great reminder that not every IPA needs to be hazy) and the Czech dark lager Depth of Field (a malty and chocolatey take on a style that's gaining popularity).

The brewery recently began canning its beers so look out for them at your local bottle shop.

Location: 1911 Sego Court, next to Scooter's Bar & Grill, which also provides food for the brewery.