An Asheville brewery plots a Durham outpost

Lucille Sherman

The original DSSOLVR location in downtown Asheville. Photo courtesy of DSSOLVR

Another Asheville brewery is plotting an expansion to the Triangle.

Driving the news: DSSOLVR, known for its lagers and India pale ales, will open a taproom in the Atlas apartment building on Rigsbee Avenue in downtown Durham next year.

The big picture: DSSOLVR joins a growing cast of North Carolina breweries targeting the Triangle as their second outpost.

What they're saying: Mike Semenec, an owner of DSSOLVR, said Durham made sense for expansion because the city buys the most DSSOLVR brews outside of Asheville.

  • "(W)ith a second taproom, we can bring in our niche brews and ensure they are served exactly the way they should be and offer them to a new market full of patrons looking for more options and experiences," Semenec told Axios in an email.
