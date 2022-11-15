The original DSSOLVR location in downtown Asheville. Photo courtesy of DSSOLVR

Another Asheville brewery is plotting an expansion to the Triangle.

Driving the news: DSSOLVR, known for its lagers and India pale ales, will open a taproom in the Atlas apartment building on Rigsbee Avenue in downtown Durham next year.

The big picture: DSSOLVR joins a growing cast of North Carolina breweries targeting the Triangle as their second outpost.

Asheville-born Burial has a taproom in downtown Raleigh and Wilmington's New Anthem will soon join them. Charlotte's NoDa Brewing opened a location in Chapel Hill this fall.

What they're saying: Mike Semenec, an owner of DSSOLVR, said Durham made sense for expansion because the city buys the most DSSOLVR brews outside of Asheville.