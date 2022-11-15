2 hours ago - Food and Drink
An Asheville brewery plots a Durham outpost
Another Asheville brewery is plotting an expansion to the Triangle.
Driving the news: DSSOLVR, known for its lagers and India pale ales, will open a taproom in the Atlas apartment building on Rigsbee Avenue in downtown Durham next year.
The big picture: DSSOLVR joins a growing cast of North Carolina breweries targeting the Triangle as their second outpost.
- Asheville-born Burial has a taproom in downtown Raleigh and Wilmington's New Anthem will soon join them. Charlotte's NoDa Brewing opened a location in Chapel Hill this fall.
What they're saying: Mike Semenec, an owner of DSSOLVR, said Durham made sense for expansion because the city buys the most DSSOLVR brews outside of Asheville.
- "(W)ith a second taproom, we can bring in our niche brews and ensure they are served exactly the way they should be and offer them to a new market full of patrons looking for more options and experiences," Semenec told Axios in an email.
