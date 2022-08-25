Charlotte's longtime craft beer standard NoDa Brewing is opening a restaurant and taproom in Chapel Hill.

What's happening: NoDa Brewing — founded in 2011 and known for beers like the Hop Drop 'N Roll IPA — plans to open its Chapel Hill location on Sept. 16 in the former Old East Tavern space at 1118 Environ Way.

Unlike its location in Charlotte, NoDa will also operate a restaurant at the Chapel Hill location, offering a tapas-style menu.

NoDa is partnering on the space with locals Julie Paddison and Lew Hendricks, who ran Bottle Rev Chapel Hill and Old East Tavern.

What they're saying: "What we've realized is we can really grow our brand and help people become more acquainted with who we are by having another Taproom in a key market like the Triangle," Jacob Virgil, NoDa’s head of strategy, told Axios Thursday.

It's just the latest Charlotte staple to target the Triangle.