NoDa Brewing opening restaurant in Chapel Hill

Zachery Eanes
A NoDa brewing beer.
A pint of NoDa beer. Photo: Emma Way/Axios.

Charlotte's longtime craft beer standard NoDa Brewing is opening a restaurant and taproom in Chapel Hill.

What's happening: NoDa Brewing — founded in 2011 and known for beers like the Hop Drop 'N Roll IPA — plans to open its Chapel Hill location on Sept. 16 in the former Old East Tavern space at 1118 Environ Way.

  • Unlike its location in Charlotte, NoDa will also operate a restaurant at the Chapel Hill location, offering a tapas-style menu.
  • NoDa is partnering on the space with locals Julie Paddison and Lew Hendricks, who ran Bottle Rev Chapel Hill and Old East Tavern.

What they're saying: "What we've realized is we can really grow our brand and help people become more acquainted with who we are by having another Taproom in a key market like the Triangle," Jacob Virgil, NoDa’s head of strategy, told Axios Thursday.

It's just the latest Charlotte staple to target the Triangle.

