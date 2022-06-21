The Common Market, a Charlotte institution, is heading to Durham this fall to open its fifth location, Axios Charlotte's Ashley Mahoney reports.

What's happening: The beloved Charlotte bodega is branching out to the Triangle, planting its flag at 1821 Green Street in Durham, just off 9th Street. Hood Architecture oversaw the renovation of the 5,000-square-foot space.

Common Market, which opened in 2002, has three locations in Charlotte and one in Rock Hill.

What to expect: It's a new location, but it's still Common Market, so there will be deli favorites, coffee, craft beer and wine at prices that won't make your wallet cry.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, and the space will be open daily.

You can also expect pop-ups and partnerships with local coffee roasters as they’ve done in Charlotte.

What they're saying: "As a Raleigh native, I've been eager to get back, to bring The Common Market to the Triangle's rich food scene and vibrant community," owner Graham Worth, who developed the real estate alongside Common Market, said in a statement.