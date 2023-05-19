2 hours ago - Real Estate

Here's how much space $1,500 in rent will get you in North Carolina

Zachery Eanes
Data: Rent Cafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Rent Cafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Chart: Axios Visuals

A budget of $1,500 will get you an under 900-square-foot apartment in Raleigh and Durham.

Why it matters: Rents have been surging in the Triangle area since the pandemic — meaning renters are often getting much less space than they used to for the same price.

Zoom in: Only in Charlotte would a renter get less space for $1,500 a month, according to RentCafe.

  • Renters in the Triad or Fayetteville, on the other hand, are getting more than 1,100 square feet for the same price.

Yes, but: While Triangle prices are quickly catching up to those in larger cities, transplants could see rent relief when relocating here.

  • $1,500 a month would get you 243 square feet in Manhattan, 320 square feet in Boston, 336 square feet in San Francisco and 484 square feet in D.C.

Go deeper: As the Triangle grows denser, developers are building more micro apartments

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more