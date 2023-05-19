Data: Rent Cafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Chart: Axios Visuals

A budget of $1,500 will get you an under 900-square-foot apartment in Raleigh and Durham.

That's better than the national average of 782 square feet for $1,500 but among the least amount of space in North Carolina, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Why it matters: Rents have been surging in the Triangle area since the pandemic — meaning renters are often getting much less space than they used to for the same price.

Zoom in: Only in Charlotte would a renter get less space for $1,500 a month, according to RentCafe.

Renters in the Triad or Fayetteville, on the other hand, are getting more than 1,100 square feet for the same price.

Yes, but: While Triangle prices are quickly catching up to those in larger cities, transplants could see rent relief when relocating here.

$1,500 a month would get you 243 square feet in Manhattan, 320 square feet in Boston, 336 square feet in San Francisco and 484 square feet in D.C.

