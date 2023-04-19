Raleigh's asking rents keep rising — defying a national trend showing declines in many major markets.

Driving the news: Raleigh's median asking rent is up to a striking $2,080, a 16.6% increase year-over-year, per a Redfin analysis of the nation's 50 largest markets.

Of note: Asking rents are a reflection of the current costs of new leases signed in the past month — not the median cost of what all renters are paying. Durham's asking rents were not included in the analysis.

In fact, overall rents have showed signs of slowing. But many of the Triangle's newest apartments are delivered at premium prices.

Why it matters: Rising costs is one of the biggest challenges facing the Triangle — as cities grapple with how to accommodate a surging population.

Zoom out: The median U.S. asking rent fell 0.4% year over year to $1,937 in March.

It's the first annual decline since March 2020, as renters seemingly hit their price limits and supply of new apartments swells, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

However, rents overall are still expensive and at record highs across the country.

What we're watching: An increasing number of units hitting the market could pressure landlords to reduce asking rents.

More than 20,000 units are currently under construction across the Triangle — with 4,000 alone in downtown Raleigh, according to a report from Northmarq.

Raleigh’s vacancy rate grew to 6.4% at the end of 2022, while Durham’s vacancy rate ended last year at 7.91%.

What they're saying: Northmarq is projecting the Triangle's vacancy rate to continue climbing through the rest of 2023, moderating rent growth.

"[T]he market is forecast to record modest rent increases, with operating conditions buoyed by continued population expansion," the report states.

Meanwhile: Rising interest rates have made buying a home too expensive for many, keeping many would-be homebuyers in the rental market, Redfin wrote in its analysis.