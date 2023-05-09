Replacements Ltd. is the world's largest crystal and china replacement company. Photo: Sara D. Davis/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Replacements Ltd., the Greensboro-based china, crystal and silverware retail giant, is weighing in on numerous bills advancing in the state legislature that would curb the rights of transgender youth.

Why it matters: The company is among the first — if not the first — major businesses in the state to openly oppose the package of Republican-sponsored bills.

Meanwhile, others in North Carolina's business community, including some of the same companies that denounced the state's notorious "bathroom bill" in 2016, have remained largely silent this year on similarly controversial legislation.

What they're saying: "We are profoundly disturbed that legislators across the country have chosen to single out transgender and gender non-conforming persons, particularly children, for unfair and disparate treatment," the company wrote in a statement it shared with employees, some of whom are trans or gender non-conforming, Friday.

Details: Replacements called attention to two proposals that would restrict trans people's ability to play on the teams of their choice or receive health care that affirms their gender identities, along with a bill that would ban some health care procedures for trans minors.

"We urge our allies to join us in speaking out and making our voices heard," the letter reads.

Flashback: CEO Bob Page has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, much to the chagrin of some of his company's customers, The Charlotte Observer wrote in 2016.

The company took a strong stance against House Bill 2 in 2016, emailing 4 million customers to denounce the legislation and putting up a billboard that called for a repeal.

In response, dozens said they would never do business with the company again, Page told the Observer at the time.

When Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican legislature worked out a compromise to repeal HB2 in 2017, Page said the deal was unacceptable.

"Never Compromise on Civil Rights," his billboard located east of Greensboro read.

“There are just things more important than business," Page has previously said.