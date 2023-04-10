We tried brisket birria tacos at the Triangle's new lunch hotspot

We finally got to sample the brisket birria tacos everyone's been talking about at Leroy's Taco Shop, which opened late last month.

Driving the news: Our visit underscored the fact that Boxyard RTP — a collection of restaurants and businesses inside former shipping containers — has become one of the buzziest places to grab lunch in the Triangle.

Why it matters: Boxyard RTP was a gamble by the Research Triangle Foundation, the not-for-profit that manages the famous business park, when it began building the project in 2020.

The goal was to create an actual gathering place in the land of suburban office campuses, bringing restaurants and bars to the center of the research park.

And with regular live music and restaurants ranging from Lawrence Barbecue and Leroy's to Fullsteam Brewery and Lagoon Tiki Bar, the crowds keep on coming.

Location: Boxyard RTP is located at 900 Park Offices Dr. in Durham.

Hours: Open Tuesday through Saturday 11am-8pm.

