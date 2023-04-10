6 mins ago - Food and Drink

We tried brisket birria tacos at the Triangle's new lunch hotspot

Zachery Eanes

The brisket birria taco from Leroy's. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

We finally got to sample the brisket birria tacos everyone's been talking about at Leroy's Taco Shop, which opened late last month.

Driving the news: Our visit underscored the fact that Boxyard RTP — a collection of restaurants and businesses inside former shipping containers — has become one of the buzziest places to grab lunch in the Triangle.

Why it matters: Boxyard RTP was a gamble by the Research Triangle Foundation, the not-for-profit that manages the famous business park, when it began building the project in 2020.

  • The goal was to create an actual gathering place in the land of suburban office campuses, bringing restaurants and bars to the center of the research park.
  • And with regular live music and restaurants ranging from Lawrence Barbecue and Leroy's to Fullsteam Brewery and Lagoon Tiki Bar, the crowds keep on coming.

Location: Boxyard RTP is located at 900 Park Offices Dr. in Durham.

Hours: Open Tuesday through Saturday 11am-8pm.

