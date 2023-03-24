A sign for Leroy's Taco Shop at Boxyard RTP. In the background, a queue forms at Lawrence Barbecue. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Leroy's Taco Shop, a birria taco joint from Lawrence Barbecue chef Jake Wood, opens at Boxyard RTP this Saturday.

The restaurant — one of our most anticipated — will open two doors down from Lawrence, where the birria tacos were originally conceived.

Driving the news: The menu item quickly turned into a small sensation, bringing long lines of office workers and plenty of social media buzz.

The tacos overwhelmed the small barbecue restaurant's kitchen, necessitating an expansion if Lawrence wanted to continue to regularly serve them.

Why it matters: Lawrence Barbecue has been one of the Triangle's most popular barbecue restaurants since it opened in 2021, providing a much-needed destination for the then-new Boxyard RTP concept.

Boxyard, a collection of shipping containers in the heart of RTP, is now home to several restaurants and bars and hosts live music most days.

Boxyard RTP is located at 900 Park Offices Dr. in Durham. Open Tuesday through Saturday 11am-8pm.