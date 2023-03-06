Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Raleigh drivers spent an average of $3.30 for every gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data.

That's down 7% from last year, but up slightly — 1% — from January, and about on par with national prices.

State of play: Early numbers from this month show a continued decline, with average price of $3.19 in Wake County on March 3.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Gas prices are also a political football.

When they're high, many Americans tend to blame whoever's sitting in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, they don't exactly have total control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for consumers, especially commuters.

Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric, or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — costs around $76 as of late February, down from about $122 in June 2022.

Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions against Russia — a major oil producer — that followed.

While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, as CNN reports

Zoom out: At least we're not San Francisco, which has among the country's highest average gas prices, at $4.76 per gallon in February.

Houston drivers are enjoying some of the cheapest prices nationwide, at just $2.93/gallon.

Reality check: As Axios' Joann Muller recently found, charging up an EV isn't always significantly cheaper than filling a tank with gasoline — especially on road trips.