The Meta (formerly Facebook) logo marks the entrance of their corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Meta is opening an office in downtown Durham, the company formerly known as Facebook confirmed to Axios on Monday, ending months of speculation.

Meta plans to have around 100 engineers working from the new office in the American Tobacco Campus.

Why it matters: The Triangle's tech talent base continues to draw the attention of the world's largest tech companies.

The big picture: Apple has pledged to hire 3,000 workers at its planned Research Triangle Park campus by 2032. Already Apple is subleasing space in a MetLife tower in Cary.

Catch up quick: Meta began listing roles for Durham on its job boards last year for its Reality Labs Division.

And its former chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, went on an extensive tour of the region last June. WRAL was the first to report the confirmed office plans Monday.

Reality check: Tech companies' lofty goals for the Triangle mostly were formed before the industry began widespread layoffs in the past few months.

Meta, for instance, had been considering an expansion into Durham before it curtailed its own hiring plans. It laid off 11,000 workers in November.

What we're watching: Two of the largest planned office projects in the Triangle come from Apple and Epic Games. However, both of those offices still have uncertain construction timelines and come as remote work remain popular.