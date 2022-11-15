2 hours ago - News

Fortnite tournament sells out in Raleigh

Zachery Eanes

The 2022 Fortnite Champion Series Invitational in Raleigh. Photo courtesy of Epic Games

Showing off its enduring popularity, Epic Games also hosted a jam-packed Fortnite competition in the City of Oaks over the weekend.

Driving the news: Epic's 2022 Fortnite Champion Series Invitationals at the Raleigh Convention Center was the first time the company has hosted an in-person tournament since its 2019 World Cup.

Epic said tickets for the competition were sold out, though it declined to reveal the number of people who attended.

  • A Halo tournament at the convention center in 2020 had around 8,000 attendees.
Fans wait in line at the Raleigh Convention Center to attend the 2022 Fortnite Champion Series Invitationals. Photo: Courtesy of Epic Games

Zoom out: There's big money to be made in the world of esports, thanks to a rabid young fan base. That's one reason the state of North Carolina has put a huge emphasis on recruiting events like the Fortnite tournament.

  • The invitational had a total purse of $1 million and included 100 of the best Fortnite players from around the world.
  • The winners — the duo Kami and Setty, which both have more than 150,000 followers on Twitter — took home $200,000 for winning first place.

