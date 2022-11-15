Showing off its enduring popularity, Epic Games also hosted a jam-packed Fortnite competition in the City of Oaks over the weekend.

Driving the news: Epic's 2022 Fortnite Champion Series Invitationals at the Raleigh Convention Center was the first time the company has hosted an in-person tournament since its 2019 World Cup.

Epic said tickets for the competition were sold out, though it declined to reveal the number of people who attended.

A Halo tournament at the convention center in 2020 had around 8,000 attendees.

Fans wait in line at the Raleigh Convention Center to attend the 2022 Fortnite Champion Series Invitationals. Photo: Courtesy of Epic Games

Zoom out: There's big money to be made in the world of esports, thanks to a rabid young fan base. That's one reason the state of North Carolina has put a huge emphasis on recruiting events like the Fortnite tournament.

The invitational had a total purse of $1 million and included 100 of the best Fortnite players from around the world.

The winners — the duo Kami and Setty, which both have more than 150,000 followers on Twitter — took home $200,000 for winning first place.

