Are your parents or friends visiting Durham, and you don’t know what to do with them? Here's what we recommend for a quick trip.

Where to stay: There are a lot of options in downtown Durham, but The Durham and 21C Museum Hotel get high praises. Both have great bars and restaurants.

Breakfast: One of the most popular places for breakfast on weekends right now is Durham Food Hall, where multiple vendors are now serving up delicious options for the morning hours.

You can grab a coffee at one of Durham's best new entries to the coffee game, Liturgy Beverage Co.

Liturgy and Joe Van Gogh currently serve the best cold brews in town, if that's your thing. For food: Try the breakfast burritos at Ex-Voto, the purple sweet potato bagel (yes, really!) at Everything Bagels, or the breakfast sandwich at Old North Meats & Provisions.

Shop: If it's Saturday, stroll the Durham Farmers' Market across the street in Durham Central Park.

In addition to a great collection of local bakeries (shout out to the focaccia bread from Strong Arm) and farmers, artisans set up tents here, too.

Next, take a tour of Durham's thriving local bookstores. There's Letters Bookshop downtown, Rofhiwa Book Café in East Durham, The Regulator on 9th Street and Golden Fig Books in the Rockwood neighborhood.

Zach's take: All four bookstores have great shops and restaurants nearby, so you can’t go wrong picking one.

The Eno River during the fall. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Hike: Eno River State Park.

You don't need to go far from downtown — around a 15-minute drive — to find a little oasis and several short, peaceful hikes.

While you're there, go ahead and make a stop at Picnic, one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Triangle.

Next: Check out the Nasher Museum of Art on Duke University's campus, especially now that admission is free.

There's always an interesting/thought-provoking exhibition at Nasher. One of my favorite museum memories was seeing Richard Mosse's “The Enclave” there.

Lunch: Would be hard to pick a better place than Saltbox Seafood Joint, whose chef, Ricky Moore, just won a James Beard award.

Stroll: As a UNC grad, I hate to keep recommending things on Duke's campus, but the Sarah P. Duke Gardens really are great. (Chapel Hill isn't a far drive, if you also want to check out UNC's Coker Arboretum and Battle Park and Forest Theatre.)

Little Feat playing the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Catch a show or a game: In the summer, it's hard to beat a night out at a Durham Bulls game.

A negroni cocktail at The Corpse Reviver. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Pre-dinner cocktail: The Corpse Reviver, a gin-focused bar under the Durham Distillery, or Alley Twenty Six, the first North Carolina bar to become a finalist for a James Beard award.

Dinner: Try a Matt Kelly joint, like Mateo or Saint James. The Asian tapas restaurant Juju, which has great vegetarian-friendly options. Or Pizzeria Toro.

Don't have a reservation? You might be able to squeeze into the delightful first-come, first-serve Korean restaurant M Kokko, the little sibling of top-class sushi restaurant M Sushi.

Been a long day and already want to crash? Get takeout from Banh's, who serves great Vietnamese and Chinese food.

Nightcap: Take in a near-360° view of downtown Durham with a drink on The Durham Hotel's rooftop. Looking for something a bit livelier? Walk a few blocks north of downtown and grab a drink at Surf Club.

And for breakfast before you head out, there are plenty of options, like the always-popular Dame's Chicken & Waffles, Elmo's Diner or GRUB.

In a hurry? You can always grab something quick at the Durham Co-op Market cafe.

