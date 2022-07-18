5 great places to get North Carolina barbecue in the Triangle
There are plenty of places to get barbecue in the Triangle but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places to get Eastern NC-style barbecue.
1. Sam Jones BBQ
Why it stands out: Sam Jones is owned by the family of the late Pete Jones, founder of the legendary Skylight Inn restaurant.
Address: 502 W Lenoir St., Raleigh
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-8:30pm.
2. Picnic
Why it stands out: Picnic serves barbecue with classic southern appetizers like deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, pickle fries, and pimento cheese with saltines.
Address: 1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
Hours: 11am-8pm Monday and Wednesday-Sunday (closed Tuesday).
3. Clyde Cooper's
Why it stands out: With just a $50 loan from his brother-in-law, Clyde Cooper opened this Eastern-style barbecue restaurant in Downtown Raleigh in 1938.
Address: 327 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11am-3:30pm.
4. Ole Time Barbecue
Why it stands out: Another old-school joint that's been a favorite of Raleigh for decades. It also has a great breakfast.
Address: 6309 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 6am-8pm, closed on Sunday.
5. Backyard BBQ Pit
Why it stands out: It's a south Durham classic that has gotten plaudits in Southern Living. The signature dish is its chopped pork shoulder.
Address: 5122 NC Highway 55, Durham
Hours: Monday-Friday 12pm-730pm, Saturday-Sunday closed.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.