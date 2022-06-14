If you're thinking about hitting up the Bulls game tonight for Pride Night, we have some ideas for how to make it a perfect evening.

First things first: Don’t forget sunscreen.

Before the game: If you're coming from Raleigh, consider parking in the deck at 555 Mangum Street for $7. You can usually pay with cash or card.

Pro tip: Lucille has had to pay with cash before in this parking garage, so it doesn't hurt to have some on you just in case.

If you're coming from Durham, do you really need us to tell you where to park?

During the game:

Lucille's picks : I love to grab a Bull Durham Light Ale — either at a small stand near the main entrance of the park or at the full patio bar near the outfield, Jackie’s Landing — before I head to my seat. (Beer snobs: Yes, I know, you hate my choice of beer.) When I'm sitting in the outfield, I like to get some Two Roosters ice cream at the beginning of the game before the line gets long, and a veggie dog or two!

: I love to grab a Bull Durham Light Ale — either at a small stand near the main entrance of the park or at the full patio bar near the outfield, Jackie’s Landing — before I head to my seat. (Beer snobs: Yes, I know, you hate my choice of beer.) When I'm sitting in the outfield, I like to get some Two Roosters ice cream at the beginning of the game before the line gets long, and a veggie dog or two! Zach's picks: My favorite place to sit in the stadium is along the third baseline, which will usually keep you out of the direct sun for evening games and a great angle for all of the action. And you can always find me with a Bright Leaf hot dog and either a Bull Durham Kölsch or a Red Oak lager.

After the game, go grab some ice cream downtown, which nowadays has a plethora of options. Like:

If you aren't ready to head back indoors, Durham has plenty of great spots to hang outside.

Or go play pool at the site of some Durham Bulls lore, The Green Room, where one of Bull Durham's best scenes was filmed. 1108 Broad St.