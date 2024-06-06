IRose Festival's Fleet Week offers free ship tours and a chance to show a visiting sailor around town. Photo: Courtesy of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation

Get the most out of peak Rose Festival on the waterfront and enjoy other fun this weekend including house music, honking and hot novels. Thursday 🛳️ Fleet Week means the big ships are in town and sailors in their crisp whites on the town.

Ship tours are offered on a first-come first-served basis, 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Free, ID required.

🖼️ On a dry, summer evening the First Thursday art walk is some of the most fun you can have for free. Many galleries stay open until 8pm to show off new work, and NW 13th Avenue's bars and Street Gallery attract revelers.

🥿 Oregon Ballet Theatre's "Made in Portland," featuring the Jefferson Dancers, is three world premieres from local choreographers. 7:30pm, Thursday-Sunday, Newmark Theater. ($29 and up)

Friday

𝄆 Original Chicago house DJ Derrick Carter's still got it. And if you loved dancing to House music all night in the '90s, you're probably OK that this set only goes from 9pm-2am. The Den. $22 and up.

Saturday

🌸 Worth camping out for, the Grand Floral Parade has all the branded floats and ends at the Lloyd Center. 10am-noon.

The floats will be parked along SW Naito Parkway downtown after the parade, and stay there through Sunday if you want a closer look.

⚽ The MLS Portland Timbers play St. Louis City away at 5:30pm. It's available to watch on Apple TV, or if you can't bear to look, on AM radio's 750 The Game.

⚽ The NWSL Portland Thorns play the North Carolina Courage. 7pm Providence Park. $30 and up.

🎷 HonkPDX is a brass band free-for-all where players parade the streets, dressing how they want and including everyone. Band geeks arise!

The idea started in Massachusetts, and now it's here in Portland in two neighborhoods: Lents Park, 1pm-6pm, Saturday; Montavilla Neighborhood Plaza, noon-7pm, Sunday. Donation suggested.

Sunday

📚Pre-read "Real Americans," a hot new novel about "class and striving, race and visibility, and family and inheritance," and hear author Rachel Khong conversing with Lydia Kiesling. 7pm, Powell's City of Books. Free.