Storm Large of Pink Martini loves the spots in town but will not stand in line for food. Photo: Storm Large/Todd Huffman

Storm Large sings with Pink Martini, trotting the globe, then divides her time between New York City and Portland, where she heads to the spots that feel like home. We asked her what her Best Day Ever looked like in Portland.

☕ Breakfast: Coffee at Albina Press on Hawthorne, where she has a cortado with oat milk, and maybe a pastry. But for a proper breakfast, it's Mother's Bistro for a hash, either wild salmon or tofu.

"I go there to get a hug from Lisa (Shroeder), it feels like a diner but with nice tablecloths," she told Axios. "Portland feels like a village to me, and you always see someone you know there."

👟 Morning activity: She takes the stairs to the top of Mount Tabor. In the pandemic, she would "ride my bike up the knotty path and work myself into a froth so I could sleep."

🥙 Next up, lunch: Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen, near Pink Martini bandleader Thomas Lauderdale's office, for the pho and spring rolls.

Afternoon activity: A walk up Leif Erikson Drive in Forest Park. "I go with my friend Sophi von Trapp on long squishy walks where we talk about feelings."

Dinner: She's mostly pescatarian, but if she were to have meat it would be at the RingSide Steakhouse on W Burnside. And no, she'd never stand in that happy hour line to eat.

"I'll run to that Fred Meyer and get a yogurt."

🇭🇹 Special dinner: Talking of lines, she went to Kann without a reservation right after it opened. Lauderdale knows chef Gregory Gourdet and insisted.

"But of course he's Thomas and we walk right up there."

Late-night fun: Storm once loved '80s dance night at the Crystal Ballroom, which has now become 90s Dance Flashback.

"I'd gather all my friends and we'd jump around like a bunch of sweaty cougars."

If you go: Storm Large and Pink Martini play McMenamin's Edgefield 6pm, Aug. 17. ($91 and up)