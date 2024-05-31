A drastic increase in sea urchins off the coast of southern Oregon has been depleting food resources for migrating gray whales for years, causing the marine mammal to sometimes avoid the area entirely, a new study finds.
Why it matters: Gray whales are essential to oceans, keeping prey populations in balance and providing nutrients to the water. Their prolonged absence could have negative impacts over time.
The latest: A team of researchers from Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute found an indirect link between kelp forests damaged by sea urchins overfeeding and the loss of zooplankton populations, the gray whale's main food source.
What they did: In 2015, researchers began dropping several GoPro cameras in locations along nearshore reef habitats — concentrated largely in Port Orford — to monitor gray whale foraging behavior.
Three years after setting up the cameras, they began to notice "dramatic images" of hundreds of purple sea urchins covering dead kelp stalks and other parts of the reef, Lisa Hildebrand, the study's lead author, told Axios.
Researchers then began developing a method to count urchin populations daily and gathered zooplankton samples by kayak for monitoring.
Context: Sea urchins don't have many natural predators — and in Oregon the species has none.
The bottom line: It's not all doom and gloom. Last year, OSU researchers noticed some positive signs: less sea urchin coverage at some of its stations, healthier kelp, an increase in zooplankton and a slight uptick in gray whales.
"That's the good thing about these ecosystems, they are resilient," Hildebrand said.