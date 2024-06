🍹 The Uncanny's speakeasy-dive vibe and inventive twists on classic cocktails landed it on a list of best bars in the country. (Esquire)

🏥 Nine months after announcing a merger, Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health signed a binding agreement to "unite as one healthcare system" and move forward with the multibillion-dollar deal, pending regulatory approval. (Willamette Week)

👮🏼‍♀️ The Portland City Council has unanimously approved $1.1 million in spending on ammunition, shields and training for police, two months after the bureau got the OK to build an internal Public Order Team. (Portland Mercury)

😢 Jewish deli Sweet Lorraine's closed last weekend, citing the ballooning cost of business and difficulty maintaining the "level of quality food and service we value." (Eater Portland)