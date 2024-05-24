Share on email (opens in new window)

Ballots are still being counted in Oregon's primary election, but several key races and measure votes have already been called. Catch-up quick: Nathan Vasquez beat his boss, Mike Schmidt, in the race for Multnomah County district attorney.

Democratic Oregon state Reps. Maxine Dexter and Janelle Bynum won their respective primaries for two key congressional districts and will advance to the November ballot, per AP.

Dexter will face GOPer Joanna Harbour in OR-3 and Bynum is up against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Democrats' effort to flip OR-5.

Zoom in: Only incumbent Julia Brim-Edwards has secured a win in one of four open seats on the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners — three others are still up for grabs and could head to runoffs in November.

As of Thursday night, Meghan Moyer was slightly leading Vadim Mozyrsky in District 1, 47% to 40%.

Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams and hotel owner Jessie Burke are trailing Shannon Singleton, a social worker who has garnered 46% of the vote for District 2 so far.

In District 4, Gresham City Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon holds 50% of the vote, fighting off small business owner Brian Knotts.

The intrigue: All four measures presented to Multnomah County voters passed.

Portland's 10-cent gas tax, a levy to support Portland Public Schools' teachers, the Oregon Zoo's bond renewal to upgrade facilities and a measure to repair the Columbia River levee system each secured more than 55% of yes votes.

What's next: Multnomah County election officials will certify the results on June 17.