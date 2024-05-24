46 mins ago - Election

Where races stand in Oregon's primary election

Ballots are still being counted in Oregon's primary election, but several key races and measure votes have already been called.

Catch-up quick: Nathan Vasquez beat his boss, Mike Schmidt, in the race for Multnomah County district attorney.

  • Democratic Oregon state Reps. Maxine Dexter and Janelle Bynum won their respective primaries for two key congressional districts and will advance to the November ballot, per AP.
  • Dexter will face GOPer Joanna Harbour in OR-3 and Bynum is up against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Democrats' effort to flip OR-5.

Zoom in: Only incumbent Julia Brim-Edwards has secured a win in one of four open seats on the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners — three others are still up for grabs and could head to runoffs in November.

  • As of Thursday night, Meghan Moyer was slightly leading Vadim Mozyrsky in District 1, 47% to 40%.
  • Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams and hotel owner Jessie Burke are trailing Shannon Singleton, a social worker who has garnered 46% of the vote for District 2 so far.
  • In District 4, Gresham City Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon holds 50% of the vote, fighting off small business owner Brian Knotts.

The intrigue: All four measures presented to Multnomah County voters passed.

  • Portland's 10-cent gas tax, a levy to support Portland Public Schools' teachers, the Oregon Zoo's bond renewal to upgrade facilities and a measure to repair the Columbia River levee system each secured more than 55% of yes votes.

What's next: Multnomah County election officials will certify the results on June 17.

