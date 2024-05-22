What we know after the primary

Data: Associated Press. Table: Axios Visuals

Democratic Oregon state Reps. Maxine Dexter and Janelle Bynum won their respective primaries for two key congressional districts and will advance to the November ballot, according to AP.

Driving the news: In the 5th Congressional District, Bynum defeated Jamie McLeod-Skinner and will face Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a first-term Republican U.S. representative.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Dexter defeated Susheela Jayapal and Eddy Morales in the race to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer's seat. AP called the Republican primary for that seat for Joanna Harbour.

The solidly Democratic district covers the east side of Portland out to Hood River.

Data: Associated Press. Table: Axios Visuals

The big picture: The congressional races are just two of several high profile races and ballot measures Portland voters weighed in on in Oregon's primary election Tuesday night.

Yes, but: With votes being counted throughout the week in vote-by-mail Oregon, fuller results for some of the other races may not be known until the end of the week.

The intrigue: Several races, including county-level ballot measures, could be decided via Tuesday's primary and won't be on the ballot in November's general election.

Races for elected offices, such as Multnomah County District Attorney and seats on the Board of Commissioners, could be decided if one candidate receives more than 51% of the vote.

If no one garners that percentage of the vote, there'll be a runoff in November.

Here's where some races stood as of Tuesday night's first count:

District attorney

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is trailing Nathan Vasquez, a deputy within his office, in early returns.

Vasquez had 56% while Schmidt, who took office in 2020, had 44% of the vote.

Statewide elected

In the Democratic primary for secretary of state, Tobias Read beat state Sen. James Manning in early returns, with 71% of the vote, AP reported.

AP also called the Republican primary for state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, who was barred from reelection to the Legislature after participating in last year's walkout. He had 66% of the vote in that race.

Multnomah County and ballot measures