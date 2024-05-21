Tabor Dance returns to its roots

Tabor Dance is back in the wild outdoors.

Why it matters: The Wednesday evening dance party at Mount Tabor's amphitheater has been indoors at the White Owl Social Club since October.

Flashback: It started in the summer of 2020 with five friends dancing in chalk circles to beat the lockdown blues.

It grew into a feel-good, all-ages mini festival, peaking at 1,200 attendees last summer.

What's next: The sunset dance party will move to different parks this summer to avoid the bike races at Mount Tabor, but the free spirit will endure, founder Josh Crabbe tells Axios.

"The goal is to promote the mental and physical benefits of dance," he said.

If you go: It's a pop-up, so check the Tabor Dance Instagram first.