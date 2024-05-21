May 21, 2024 - News

Tabor Dance returns to its roots

People dancing on a hillside at sunset

Tabor Dance, the free Wednesday evening dance party, is back at parks around Portland. Photo: Courtesy Dustin Chilton

Tabor Dance is back in the wild outdoors.

Why it matters: The Wednesday evening dance party at Mount Tabor's amphitheater has been indoors at the White Owl Social Club since October.

Flashback: It started in the summer of 2020 with five friends dancing in chalk circles to beat the lockdown blues.

  • It grew into a feel-good, all-ages mini festival, peaking at 1,200 attendees last summer.

What's next: The sunset dance party will move to different parks this summer to avoid the bike races at Mount Tabor, but the free spirit will endure, founder Josh Crabbe tells Axios.

  • "The goal is to promote the mental and physical benefits of dance," he said.

If you go: It's a pop-up, so check the Tabor Dance Instagram first.

