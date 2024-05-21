Tabor Dance returns to its roots
Tabor Dance is back in the wild outdoors.
Why it matters: The Wednesday evening dance party at Mount Tabor's amphitheater has been indoors at the White Owl Social Club since October.
Flashback: It started in the summer of 2020 with five friends dancing in chalk circles to beat the lockdown blues.
- It grew into a feel-good, all-ages mini festival, peaking at 1,200 attendees last summer.
What's next: The sunset dance party will move to different parks this summer to avoid the bike races at Mount Tabor, but the free spirit will endure, founder Josh Crabbe tells Axios.
- "The goal is to promote the mental and physical benefits of dance," he said.
If you go: It's a pop-up, so check the Tabor Dance Instagram first.
