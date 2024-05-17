Zoom in: With a patio overlooking Beaverton Creek, an art gallery and 550-seat theater, the cultural hub features community artists and some acts that might otherwise only play in Portland, such as Pink Martini, Och & Oy and the Trinity Irish Dance Company.
If you go: The center sits in the Round between the Beaverton Creek — once occupied by the Atfalati branch of the Kalapuya Tribe, who called this area Chakeipi, or "place of the beaver" — and the Central MAX Station. Most importantly, it has a connected parking garage.