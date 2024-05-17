Funded by $13 million from the Reser's Fine Foods fortune, other donors and a hotel lodging tax, the Patricia Reser Center for the Performing Arts is designed to be the northern nucleus of downtown Beaverton, as well as an arts destination for the region.

Zoom in: With a patio overlooking Beaverton Creek, an art gallery and 550-seat theater, the cultural hub features community artists and some acts that might otherwise only play in Portland, such as Pink Martini, Och & Oy and the Trinity Irish Dance Company.