22 hours ago - News

🚣🏻 Rower headed to Paris Paralympic Games

headshot
A photo of a person sitting in a rowing boat and holding the oars with their two hands.

Todd Vogt rows in the Multnomah Channel near Sauvie Island. Photo: Courtesy of Oregon Health & Science University

Portland rower Todd Vogt will represent the U.S. at the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer.

🌊 Context: The 49-year-old was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's in 2018, but believes his "four-hour daily exercise regimen" has helped slow its progression and improve symptoms of weakness, as well as an involuntary tremor in his left hand and foot.

The latest: Next week, Vogt will be joined by his mixed-doubles rowing partner Saige Harper to begin training near Sauvie Island — you can catch them pushing off the dock around 7:30am daily.

🥇 What's next: The 2024 Summer Paralympics begin Aug. 28.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more