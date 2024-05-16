🚣🏻 Rower headed to Paris Paralympic Games

Portland rower Todd Vogt will represent the U.S. at the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer.

🌊 Context: The 49-year-old was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's in 2018, but believes his "four-hour daily exercise regimen" has helped slow its progression and improve symptoms of weakness, as well as an involuntary tremor in his left hand and foot.

The latest: Next week, Vogt will be joined by his mixed-doubles rowing partner Saige Harper to begin training near Sauvie Island — you can catch them pushing off the dock around 7:30am daily.

🥇 What's next: The 2024 Summer Paralympics begin Aug. 28.